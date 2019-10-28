Dubai Malls Launch Fashion Show on Google Street View

City Centre malls in Dubai, UAE took the shopper experience to new heights this week as they curated the world’s first ever street-side fashion show, available to watch on Google Street View.

The digitised catwalk show provided a uniquely engrossing way for shoppers to discover the recently launched Autumn/Winter19 fashion collection.

Shot at Shindagha corniche, close to City Centre Al Shindagha, the activation emphasised the creative, community-focused identity of City Centre malls by using models from the public– those who stay true to themselves and their identity through fashion.

Using real people to showcase real fashion, the models were styled with the Autumn/Winter 19 collections from tenants of City Centre malls, including Desigual, Okaidi, Vincci, Parfois, Aeropostale,LC Waikiki, Garage, Levi’s, and H&M.

Rima Chammas, Majid Al Futtaim’s senior marketing director – Properties said: “We’re excited to drive the industry forward by merging fashion and tech in an innovative way, while celebrating local street style. Using models from the surrounding community, we created a new urban catwalk and are bringing the streets of Dubai to life in the first ever fashion show on Google Street View. Majid Al Futtaim is a pioneer of original fashion experiences, and the arrival of the Autumn/Winter 19 collections at our City Centre malls gave us an opportunity to create a unique and engaging way to explore the latest styles.”

The Google Street View fashion show will be available on Google Street View, and all models are styled using the latest trends available to purchase from City Centre malls across the UAE.

The Autumn/Winter 2019 campaign continues at all City Centre malls where visitors can shop the latest styles by interacting with digital activations, and win big cash prizes.