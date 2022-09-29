Dubai Metaverse Assembly: Recap of Day 2

Hosting the Middle East's first Metaverse Ammesbly for the second day, Dubai is still welcoming more than 300 tech experts whose discussions and workshops aim to unveil the potential awaiting the world as a result of a greater role of the Metaverse in business.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly is concluding its meetings today in the newly opened Museum of the Future. The event was announced by the Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum last July, in cooperation with the Dubai Future Foundation.

Dubai's international event followed a prior announcement by the Emirate, outlining Dubai's Metaverse strategy and how it plans to utilize its technologies to support future economic ventures. Dubai's strategy also aims to create more than 40,000 professional jobs in Dubai, attracting some of the best talents in the world to Dubai.

Among discussions taking place on the second and final day of the Dubai Metaverse Assembly is ones that hope to understand not only the different uses and infrastructure needs for the Metaverse-enabled world but also ones that stress the need for major political decisions to enable the different applications of the Metaverse in the real world.

Additionally, the second day's sessions aim to evaluate and highlight the different legal steps needed to regulate the new virtual world in a way that can ensure better cybersecurity for both individuals and organizations.

The Dubai Metaverse Assembly - Day 1

On the second day of the Dubai Metaverse Assembly, sessions continue with keynote speakers weighing on the following topics;

1- Into the Metaverse by Meta

2- The Future of the Nations in the Metaverse

3- The Role of Governments in Virtual Worlds

4- Sector Deep-Dive: Opportunities in Aviation

5- Which Sectors is the Metaverse Already Impacting?

6- UAE Metaverse Contributors

7- Sector Deep-Dive: Gaming in the Metaverse

8- The Building Blocks for WEB 3.0 and the Metaverse

Side Sessions (Open for attendees)

1- The Metaverse: Not Just a Game but a Game Changer (organized with Verse Estate)

2- How Shopping, Banking, and Gaming are Spearheading the Metaverse (organized with MasterCard)

3- A Day of Immersive Learning Experience in the Metaverse (organized with MetaDecrypt)

4- Metaverse and WEB 3 Discussions (organized with Metacon)

5- Venture Capital for the Metaverse (organized with Crypto Oasis)

6- Creating Worlds and Experiences for a Hyper-Realistic Metaverse (organized with Everdome)

7- Web2: is Silicon Valley Web3: is Crypto Oasis (organized with Crypto Oasis)