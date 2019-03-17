Dubai One of the Top 5 Smart Cities in the World

The index says the best cities offering a positive experience for its citizens include Singapore, London, New York, Dubai, Seoul and Barcelona. (Shutterstock)

Dubai is among the top five cities in the world offering a positive experience for its population through smart technology, according to the latest Smart Cities Index.

The index says the best cities offering a positive experience for its citizens include Singapore, London, New York, Dubai, Seoul and Barcelona.

The study was developed for major cities around the globe taking into consideration four key factors in technology: mobility, healthcare, public safety and productivity.

These insights were revealed in conjunction to the upcoming Future Cities Show which will be held from April 8 to 10 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Future Cities Show is a global platform for leading companies and institutions involved in the development of advanced infrastructure from all over the world, as well as large investors, entrepreneurs and creative thinkers who contribute to shaping the future cities in terms of technology, environment, economics and other related fields.

“Smart cities is the future of the world, and in the last few years there has been significant technological advancements which has changed the face of most countries around the globe," said Dawood Al Shezawi, the president of Strategic Marketing and Exhibitions, the event organisers.

"Overall, the aim is to enhance citizens’ quality of life and adopt smart tech to reduce stress and maintain happiness and health," he stated.

“The third edition of the Future Cities exhibition reflects the UAE's global standing as a base for innovation and excellence in smart cities,” he added.

According to the United Nations by 2050, 68 per cent of the total global population will live in cities. By then, the world population will be 9.7 billion and 11.2 billion by 2100.

The updated report from the UN states that currently, 55 per cent of the world's population lives in urban areas.

That means around 2.5 billion more people will be living in cities by 2050. This makes it imperative that cities of the world adopt smart and sustainable solutions, with effective approaches to drive the growth of the economy, said the report.

While some cities are already leading the way when it comes to smart city technology adoption, the UAE is a perfect example of a smart ecosystem.

The Sustainable City in Dubai and Masdar City in Abu Dhabi is a good example of sustainable and happy urban development that utilise renewable energy, grey and black water separation system, and treated water reused for green irrigation and sustainable mobility.

Around the world, Tokyo is a perfect example of a smart city. The city has unveiled a chain of environmentally friendly initiatives such as; reducing solid waste through tech-based policies; encouraging large-scale recycling plants; rooftop planting of herbs and trees and offering residents extra money who want to invest in solar panels.

In addition, the city of London has recently begun a programme to connect thousands of street lights to a mesh network (where individual lights act as nodes). This offers greater ease of operation and the lights eventually form part of a network of sensors that can detect factors such as pollution.

“Modern technology is transforming the way we live," said Al Shezawi.

"From robotics to Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain, cities are using disruptive technologies to ensure a more convenient life for citizens and this will accelerate the growth further in years to come, underpinning globalization through digital solutions as artificial intelligence, intelligent transportation, smart infrastructure, sustainability and the application of blockchain technology," he stated.

While smart cities will be the future, it is important that adopted smart solutions ensure sustainable growth of the country, he added.

Al Shezawi said the UAE ws already emerging as a global leader in sustainability, particularly with its preparation to host the most sustainable World Expo in 2020.

"To continue this sustainable development, The Future Cities Show, which will be held in April will unite leaders from various industries to interact, discuss and showcase solutions for a smart sustainable future," he added.