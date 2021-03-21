Dubai Police Hires First Ever Female Duty Officer

The Dubai Police announced in a Facebook post thal Lt. Ahli would assume the position at the Naif Police station.

Lt. Ahli had graduated from the Dubai Police Academy as part of their first batch of female candidates. She received her training at Naif Police Station in multiple fields, including administrative, security, legal, criminal and field work.

Lt. Nouf Ahli said she was proud of her work, stating that the Dubai Police “empower women" through numerous programmes and initiatives.

She noted that she wanted to take on a challenge because she believed women were capable of serving in the area. She added that her training from both the Academy and the Naif Police Station helped her gain the necessary skills.

Brigadier Dr Tariq Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station, said that the general duty officer performs many tasks during their shift, including daily meetings, follow-ups with emergency situations and supervising the dispatching of security patrols to necessary areas. Officers must also receive complainants, log reports into the system, and carry out inspection tours of the station.