Dubai Police to Launch 2nd NFT Collection During GITEX 2022

As many as 22.91 million people from all over the globe registered their interest in getting Dubai Police's first collection of non-fungible tokens, "NFT", which was released by the Dubai Police General Command during the second quarter of this year.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said that the Dubai Police received more than 7,000 direct messages from participants through its social media platforms.

"All participants were contacted to confirm digital wallet addresses, and those who met the requirements were shortlisted in a raffle draw, of which 150 individuals won and received Dubai Police digital assets for free," he added.

Brig. Al Razooqi further revealed that those interested in owning the second edition of Dubai Police digital assets should stay tuned as the second edition will be launched during GITEX 2022. He confirmed that Dubai Police is the first government entity in the UAE to create its digital assets and the first police organisation in the world to do so.

He also explained that the collection features 150 free digital assets that symbolise the Force's innovation, security and communication values.

"The five most interactive countries with the Dubai Police announcement in local and international news were: the UAE, Nigeria, India, United States of America, and Saudi Arabia. The total views of Dubai Police NFT-related news reached 589,173 views, of which 418,693 were on Twitter, 24,282 on Facebook, and 146,198 on Instagram," he added.

"NFT is a unit of data stored on a type of digital ledger called a blockchain, and every NFT is a unique copy in itself, containing complete information about the date of creation and owner. NFT-related Information documented on a blockchain cannot be falsified or copied at all," he concluded.

The total number of comments on the Dubai Police announcement of launching the first set of digital assets reached 4,017 comments (1,674 on Twitter, 59 on Facebook, and 2284 on Instagram. The announcement hit around 10,399 likes, 3,311 retweets, and was shared 237 times and was liked by 6,281 users on Instagram).