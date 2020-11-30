Dubai Residents to Start Paying Less on Water, Electricity Bills

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has announced a 23 per cent cut in the fuel surcharge for electricity and water bills starting from December 1. These savings, which are mainly due to the increase in solar energy production, is now being passed on to customers.

This comes following the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix.

Announcing the decision today (November 29), Supreme Council Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: "Fuel surcharge for electricity will be 5 fils for KW/hour instead of 6.5 fils currently, while for water it will be 0.4 fils for Imperial Gallon instead of the present 0.6."

In line with the directives of @HHShkMohd, to increase the share of renewable and clean energy, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, issued a decision to reduce the fuel surcharge for electricity and water pic.twitter.com/UC8d4J2Mss — DEWA | Official Page (@DEWAOfficial) November 29, 2020

The decision reflects the Supreme Council’s commitment to enhancing Dubai’s prestigious position in providing electricity and water services at globally-competitive prices, he stated.

The savings achieved in fuel consumption as a result of the increase in solar energy production will be passed to customers. The fuel surcharge reduction will be applied on electricity and water bills from December 1, 2020, he added.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), said: "In light of the increase in the share of clean energy capacity in Dubai’s energy mix to around 9 percent, fuel consumption has decreased. These savings will be reflected in customers’ bills.''

''The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy’s decision to reduce the fuel surcharge for electricity and water underlines the wise leadership’s keenness to ensure a decent life for the residents of Dubai," he added.