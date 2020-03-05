Dubai: Two Expats Hack Financial Firm Website, Cause Dh1 Million Loss

Two Filipino men are standing trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly hacking into the website of a private financial and economical establishment and deleting data, causing it to incur Dh1 million in losses.

According to public prosecution records, the two defendants were promised a more lucrative job by an American man, a 55-year-old private sector clerk, in return for accessing the website of the contracting firm where they worked, without authorisation, using the username and password of one of them.

The incident ran from August 28 to 31 last year, and a complaint was filed at the Bur Dubai police station.

The main accused, a 40-year-old, allegedly leaked confidential information by giving his access details to his accomplice, a fugitive, while working for the contracting firm.

The latter then accessed the e-site of a financial establishment (to which the contracting company belongs) where he deleted data and some backup data, disrupting the system and causing Dh1 million in losses.

During the public prosecution investigation, an Arab technician at the IT department of the plaintiff recounted how he received a call from the plaintiff that its website had gone down. "It was on August 29 last year. When I checked it, I found that some data had been deleted. However, even after we restored the portal into work by using the backup copy, we lost that one too shortly later.''

In his deposition in front of the investigator, the technician said that the main defendant's computer was used and the removal of data was through his access details. Another employee, who used to work for their company, was also involved.

An Arab PRO at the plaintiff firm told the investigator that internal probe led them to complain to the police against the two former employees, accusing them of hacking into the e-system of the firm using some software.

Only the main defendant has been detained. The trial has been adjourned to March 17.