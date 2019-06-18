Dubai to Welcome Tourists With Free SIM Cards

All tourists entering Dubai will now receive a free pre-paid mobile SIM card from the “du” mobile network upon arrival at Dubai International Airport (DXB), thanks to a collaborative project dubbed “Connect with Happiness”.





The project was launched by the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA), and the Smart Dubai Office.

The move means Dubai will also be the first-ever city to provide tourists with free SIM cards. They’ll be available to all tourists over the age of 18, and according to Major General Mohammad Al Marri, the director-general of the GDRFA, will be valid for one month and include three complimentary minutes as well as 20 megabytes of data.

The deputy CEO of Telco Services at the EITC, Fawad Al Hasawi, said, “We are proud to be delivering the immense benefits of the du experience to even more customers as well as offer superb convenience to GCC visitors as they embark on their stay in Dubai”.