Dubai's GITEX Shopper Will Buy Your Old Gadgets in Exchange of New Ones

For the first time, visitors to this year's Gitex Shopper in Dubai can trade in their old electronic items and get a voucher in return to spend at any stand during the five-day event.

The 'Shopper Trade-In' stand, located in Hall 6, is welcoming shoppers to hand in their old products to get a valuation within seconds. If they are happy with the offer, they will then receive a voucher on-the-spot (to match the value given), which can then be used during the shopping exhibit.

This year's stand is an upgrade on the 'Jumbo Exchange' service, which has been a regular at Gitex Shopper since 2008.

While before, visitors could only spend the voucher at Jumbo Electronics stands, shoppers have more choice this year and can use it on any of the brand stands within the exhibition hall.

Taking in mobile phones, Apple Mac products and laptops, prices will vary from hour to hour, the head technician on the stand told Khaleej Times.

"We can't give a set valuation on any one product; it changes constantly. If it's an old product, the price we give today may be different to the price we give tomorrow; the value will decrease. If it's a new model, the price will probably remain fairly stable throughout the duration of Gitex."

Taking into account the brand, model number, serial number and condition of the product, he said the valuations will depend on a "grading process".

"We look at four main factors: How operational it is; if it's faulty; if it has a faulty display; if it has no power."

The phones and Apple products will be valued using an online system, whereas all other brand laptops will be valued by a technician on the stand.

On the day Khaleej Times visited, this reporter's iPhone6 in good working condition was valued by the online system at Dh249. An Apple MacBook (13inch) late 2009 model was valued at Dh191; and a Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone, in good working condition, was valued at Dh706.

"As I said, these aren't set prices, they will change throughout Gitex Shopper. But if people want vouchers quickly and want to get rid of unused products, then it's a good option for them."

Visiting on Wednesday, Indian expat Ravi Jani traded in an 8-year-old HP laptop in exchange of Dh300.

"We actually came with a minimum price in mind; Dh500. So we didn't get quite as much as we wanted but there is a feel good factor when you get something back. We're now off to spend this voucher. We have a big list of products to buy including a laptop, a tablet, two smart watches, a phone and an Xbox. So we'll probably be spending 20 times the voucher amount, but every little assistance helps."