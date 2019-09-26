eBay CEO Resigns Due to Conflicts With Board

eBay CEO Devin Wenig stepped down Wednesday citing conflict with the company's board of directors.

Wenig, who became leader of the digital auction website in 2015, also left his roles as president and director.

EBay's board of directors appointed Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Scott Schenkel as interim CEO. The board said it plans to conduct a search to find a permanent replacement.

"Devin has been a tireless advocate for driving improvement in the business, particularly in leading the Company forward after the PayPal spinoff," eBay board Chairman Thomas Tierney said. "Indeed, eBay is stronger today than it was four years ago.

"Notwithstanding this progress, given a number of considerations, both Devin and the Board believe that a new CEO is best for the Company at this time."

Wenig said is departure comes after disagreements with a new board of directors.

"In the past few weeks it became clear that I was not on the same page as my new Board. Whenever that happens, its best for everyone to turn that page over. It has been an incredible privilege to lead one of the worlds great businesses for the past 8 years," he tweeted.