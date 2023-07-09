How economy linked to prolonged job interviews, hiring freezes?

ALBAWABA - Economic uncertainty has not only led to employee layoffs and hiring freezes but has also resulted in longer job interviews. Richard Lambert, an expert in resumes and recruitment, states, "Recruiting, onboarding, and training are costly processes, and companies want to ensure they have the right candidate from the start."

While it was previously expected to have three to five rounds of interviews for non-executive positions, the new norm has become more demanding.

As multiple pre-employment interviews have become increasingly common, job seekers need to know how to navigate this process successfully.

Lambert advises, "Be prepared for the worst. If you start receiving interview calls, I recommend assuming that you will engage in a lengthy and competitive process."

(Shutterstock)

Here are four tips for successfully navigating long job interviews:

Research the Company and Position:

Professional coach and resume expert Steven Leitch advises evaluating opportunities based on your personal and professional goals when facing lengthy job interviews. This will help determine if investing more energy into the interview is worthwhile.

He adds, "Gather information about the company's reputation, culture, and growth prospects. This will help you determine if the company aligns with your values, in addition to assessing the job and growth potential."

Clarify Expectations:

Long job interviews can be discouraging, but they can be beneficial if you primarily seek clarity about the path ahead.

Leitch says, "Open communication with the hiring manager or HR representative will give you a better understanding of what to expect."

He adds, "Get clarification on the number of interviews, tests, and the estimated timeline for the initial stages of the hiring process."

Lambert suggests, "When preparing for a marathon race, one does not get bothered by the duration of the marathon itself - they train themselves to face the challenge."

"The same applies to long job interviews that have become the norm now. If you have a mental framework that the interview will be a marathon, you will anticipate it and be better prepared to complete the hiring process until the end."

(Shutterstock)

Balance Other Options:

During lengthy job interviews, it is essential to continue exploring other opportunities.

Leitch advises, "Do not put all your eggs in one basket. Consider other job prospects and maintain communication to keep your options open."

"You should always be searching for other jobs. This can also give you leverage in the negotiation process if a job offer is presented to you."

He adds that exploring and interviewing for multiple positions can also help you stay aware of changing needs in your field of work.

Maintain Consistency in Answers:

If you are undergoing multiple interview rounds with different individuals within a company, it is crucial to remain consistent when answering similar questions.

Leitch says, "However, candidates should also adapt their responses to the specific context and individuals involved."

Lambert adds, "Perhaps the hiring manager was not briefed on previous interview notes, or perhaps they were fully aware of the previous interview and want to see the consistency of your answers."