EFG Hermes Hires Saud Altassan as CEO in Saudi Arabia

EFG Hermes Holding’s investment bank arm has hired Saud Altassan who was the head of investment banking for Bank of America in Saudi Arabia as its new CEO of EFG Hermes, Saudi.

Prior to Bank of America, Altassan was the CEO of Swicorp, the private financial services group specializing in private equity, asset management and investment banking in the Middle East and North Africa.

"I am proud and delighted to be joining one of the most reputable financial services institutions in the region," said Altassan.

“It is exciting to have someone with Altassan’s depth and breadth of experience leading this increasingly important part of EFG Hermes’ franchise. In his new role, Altassan will lead on expansion strategies in the dynamic and ever-growing Saudi market,” said Karim Awad, CEO of EFG Hermes Holding’s Group.