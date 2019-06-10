Egypt Cuts Its Debt to GDP Ratio 93 Percent by the End of June

Egypt slashed its debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio to less than 93% by the end of June, compared to 108% in the same month in 2017, the country’s minister of finance said in a statement on Sunday.





The North African nation’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to decrease to below 80% by the end of fiscal year 2020/2021, Mohamed Maait added on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting held in Fukuoka, Japan.

The government aims to achieve economic growth of 6% and reduce economic deficit to 7.2% in FY19/20.

In addition, Egypt achieved an initial surplus of 2% of GDP and plans to cut deficit to 8.4% of GDP and reduce the unemployment rate to 9.6%.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s foreign-currency reserves grew to $45 billion, while the country’s GDP rose by 5.6%.