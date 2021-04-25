Egypt, EBRD Ink Deal to Boost Sustainable Cities

  1. Home
Published April 25th, 2021 - 02:00 GMT
The deputy minister said his ministry hoped to invest in sustainable infrastructure projects to address water issues and production of reusable energy in the new cities. (Shutterstock)
Projects financed by EBRD include a sanitation water services scheme in Kafr El-Sheikh

Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to boost development of sustainable cities.

Sayed Ismail, deputy minister of housing, said that said the MoU aims to assess and prioritize environmental challenges, and develop a strategy to address those issues through political intervention and sustainable investment.

The deputy minister said his ministry hoped to invest in sustainable infrastructure projects to address water issues and production of reusable energy in the new cities.

Ismail said the 6th of October City was given preference over other new cities affiliated with the New Urban Communities Authority.

Projects financed by EBRD include a sanitation water services scheme in Kafr El-Sheikh, which serves 470,000 people in 62 villages.

