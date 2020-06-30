Egypt to Enter the Electric Cars Manufacturing Industry

Minister of Public Business Sector Hisham Tawfik revealed yesterday that for the first time, a model of the electric car vehicle (E70) is being considered for production by Al Nasr Motors after signing a memorandum of understanding last week with Chinese Dong Feng Company.

Al Nasr was asked to finish all detailed studies and work plans in coordination with Dong Feng company before the end of summer 2020, aiming to start the production process before the end of 2021. Minister Tawfik wrote on his Facebook page yesterday saying, “This is the model of the electric car that will be produced at Al Nasr Cars and has a range of 400 KM of full charge.”

This agreement is the result of collaborative efforts and rounds of negotiations that have been going on for the past 9 months, and have been delayed because of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Tawfik further explained that this project is considered to be a gateway for electric car technology to be introduced to North Africa, stating that they aim to reach a production capacity of about 25,000 cars annually.

