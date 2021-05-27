Egypt: Eva Pharma to Produce Sinovac Vaccine

  1. Home
Published May 27th, 2021 - 11:30 GMT
The country plans to produce 20-60 million doses of the Chinese vaccine each year. (Shutterstock)
Eva Pharma was among the companies that agreed with China’s Sinovac last month to locally manufacture its vaccine, along with Pharco's BioGeneric Pharma and state-owned Vacsera.
Eva Pharma got the green light to partner with the higher education and agriculture ministries to produce the Chinese vaccine, Sinovac, according to a statement by the cabinet on May 26th.

Eva Pharma was among the companies that agreed with China’s Sinovac last month to locally manufacture its vaccine, along with Pharco's BioGeneric Pharma and state-owned Vacsera.

The first batch of raw materials that will be used to produce the Chinese jab arrived to Egypt last week.

The country plans to produce 20-60 million doses of the Chinese vaccine each year.

Currently, around 5.25 million individuals in Egypt had registered to receive a vaccine.

Around 1.6 million people, 1.5% of Egypt’s total population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Sunday, May 23rd.

Egypt reported 1,151 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, May 26th, raising the total count to 257,275.

Via SyndiGate.info


