Egypt: Eva Pharma to Produce Sinovac Vaccine

Eva Pharma was among the companies that agreed with China’s Sinovac last month to locally manufacture its vaccine, along with Pharco's BioGeneric Pharma and state-owned Vacsera.

The first batch of raw materials that will be used to produce the Chinese jab arrived to Egypt last week.

The country plans to produce 20-60 million doses of the Chinese vaccine each year.

Currently, around 5.25 million individuals in Egypt had registered to receive a vaccine.

Around 1.6 million people, 1.5% of Egypt’s total population, had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Sunday, May 23rd.

Egypt reported 1,151 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, May 26th, raising the total count to 257,275.