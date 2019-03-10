Egypt Expected to Be Among World’s Top 10 Economies by 2030. (Shutterstock)

British multinational banking and financial services company, Standard Chartered, operates a network of more than 1,200 branches and outlets across more than 70 countries and employs around 87,000 people! It is considered to be one of the most influential actors in the money world!

According to a long-term forecast by Standard Chartered, Egypt will be one of the world’s top 10 economies by 2030!

Via Enterprise

The forecast uses purchasing power, parity exchange rates and nominal GDP to predict the world’s GDP rankings! By 2030, the forecast predicts that Egypt will be in the 7th place; ahead of Russia, Japan, and Germany! It’s very interesting that seven of the top 10 economies in the forecast could be classified as emerging markets!

China came on top of the list, then it was followed by India and the United States. Asia’s share of global GDP could be as large as the US and Europe combined by 2030, at 35%. What could be promising in the forecast is that it perdicts that the majority of the population will be classified as Middle Class by 2020!