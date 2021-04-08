Egypt Exports First-Ever Shipment of Orange to Japan

Asia is the biggest destination for oranges shipped from Egypt, which recently became the largest exporter of the fruit in terms of volume after overtaking rivals Spain and South Africa.
Highlights
The move comes after Japan’s lifting of a 25-year ban on citrus imports from Egypt, following talks between Cairo and Tokyo since 2019.
Egypt exported its first-ever shipment of orange to Japan, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation’s statement on April 6th.
Via SyndiGate.info
