Egypt Gears Up for Its First Nuclear Plant

The Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority has completed submitting the necessary documents to obtain permission to start construction on the first nuclear plant in El-Dabaa, Marsa Matrouh, to generate electricity with a capacity of 4800 megawatts (MW), according to Dr. Hisham Hegazy, head of the authority’s nuclear fuel sector.

Speaking during a panel discussion on the role of nuclear energy in achieving sustainable development, organized by the Russian company Rosatom in coordination with the Nuclear Power Plants Authority, he added that Egypt has an ambitious plan to expand nuclear energy projects to generate electricity.

Hegazy said that all documents required to obtain construction permits and licenses had been completed by the Nuclear and Radiation Control Authority of the Council of Ministers.

The El-Dabaa site is in close proximity to rail, road and transmission interconnections.