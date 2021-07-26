Egypt Hikes Gasoline Prices by 3 Percent

The Egyptian government raised fuel prices by up to 3.8% over the weekend in response to rising international oil prices, a recent statement by the Oil Ministry said.

This means that motorists will now pay an extra EGP 0.25 per liter for 95, 92 and 80 octane fuel during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021.

Accordingly, 95 octane has risen 2.9% to EGP 9 per liter, 92 octane has risen by 3.2% to EGP 8, and 80 octane has risen by 3.8% to EGP 6.75.

Prices of industrial-use Mazut and diesel fuel remained unchanged at EGP 3,900 per ton, and EGP 6.75 per liter, respectively.

Fuel prices have now risen 5.9-8% so far this year after the fuel pricing committee made a similar increase at the beginning of Q2 2021.

These prices will remain fixed over Q3 2021 and will be reviewed again by the fuel pricing committee at the beginning of Q4 in October.