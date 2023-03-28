Egypt to issue five-year entry visa

ALBAWABA - Egypt announced a package of measures to facilitate the movement of foreign tourists to the country, including a decision to facilitate the entry of Iranian tourism to certain parts of the country.

Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Ahmed Issa, announced, Monday, a government plan that aims to revive tourism in Egypt.

Egypt to offer five-year visa for $700



A five-year multiple-entry visa will be available for $700, while a single-entry 30-day visa on arrival can now be obtained by more than 180 nationalities for $25. pic.twitter.com/fDKIyulc28 — Per Second News (@persecondnewsng) March 27, 2023

This comes in the wake of the Russian war on Ukraine, as the two countries constitute a major source of tourist flow to Egypt.

The new measures included a decision to facilitate the entry of Iranian and Turkish tourists into the country.

Iranian tourists will obtain visas upon their arrival at the airports in southern Sinai, within certain controls and conditions, according to the Egyptian minister.

The conditions also include that Iranian tourists obtain a visa through tourist groups organized by companies that coordinate in advance with the Egyptian side.

Issa said that the entry of Iranian tourists will be limited to the city of Sharm el-Sheikh in southern Sinai, excluding religious tourism.

In the midst of his speech, the minister sustained that the government intends to issue a five-year multi-use visa. He said that it was agreed that its value would be $700, and soon its activation will be announced.

He pointed to an improvement in the inbound tourism movement to Egypt during January and February of this year, by 30 percent on an annual basis.

According to the minister, despite the decline in the number of tourists from Russia and Ukraine, due to the war, "there was a significant increase in tourists from America, France, Italy and Britain."