Egypt to Locally Produce 40 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs in 2021

Egypt has said it will produce 40 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine in the coming six months.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education and Technical Education affirmed that schools would take the necessary precautions to limit the spread of the pandemic during high school exams.

The procedures include physical distancing among students, measuring their temperature, sanitizing all halls and committing to wearing facemasks.

The Egyptian cabinet further denied rumors about dedicating special exam halls for coronavirus patients, saying the exams will be postponed for those infected with the virus.

The Health Ministry revealed that Egypt has so far provided medical aid to 38 Arab and African countries to face the pandemic.

In a video conference Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed and State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry of Health Sabine Weiss discussed the coronavirus situation in Egypt.

Zayed said Egypt has a low rate of infections despite its large population.She also noted that despite Egypt being hit by three waves of the pandemic, the highest single-day tally of cases has never exceeded 1,700.Egypt’s Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mujahid revealed in a statement that the meeting tackled cooperation in exchanging health data regarding the coronavirus.

According to Mujahid, the Egyptian minister showcased the vaccine production plan and export to African countries, with the assistance of the Egyptian Unified Procurement Authority (UPA).

The Health Ministry said that 606 new coronavirus cases have been detected, upping the total number of confirmed infections since the outbreak of the disease in the country to 275,010.Further, 32 patients have died from the virus, the ministry said, raising the death toll to 15,723.