Egypt: Non-Oil Exports Exceed $2 Billion In May

Published June 21st, 2021 - 12:00 GMT
Non-oil exports increased by 19 percent during the first five months of 2021 amounting to $12.3 billion. (Shutterstock)
Egypt’s non-oil exports rose 50 percent in May from a year earlier to $2.288 billion.

Non-oil exports increased by 19 percent during the first five months of 2021 amounting to $12.3 billion while imports increased by 10 percent amounting to $29.1 billion, year-on-year, Asharq Business reported, citing official data.

The economic reform program adopted by the government is a mainstay in achieving positive growth rates and creating new jobs, said Egyptian Trade Minister Nevine Gamea in a filing .

The minister attributed the increase in exports to efforts to support the production and export sectors during the pandemic.

Medical industries, leather, engineering and electronic goods sectors were among 12 sectors that witnessed significant export growth.

The European Union is the most popular destination for Egyptian exports.
