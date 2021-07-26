Egypt: Non-Oil Exports Soar 23 Percent in H1

Egypt’s non-oil exports hiked 23% Year on Year (YoY) during the first half (H1) of 2021, according to a recent statement by the cabinet.

Non-oil exports stood at $15.4 billion in H1 2021, compared to $12.5 billion in H1 2020.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, non-oil exports rose to $5.3 billion.

Accounting for the new Trade Ministry divs, this means that exports have doubled on a quarterly basis to $10 billion in Q2 2021.

In H1 2021, Egypt spent $36.6 billion on non-oil imports during the first six months of the year, up 11% from $32.9 billion in the same period in 2020, according to the statement.

The country plans to eventually export goods worth $ 100 billion every year.

Increasing exports is one of the key targets of the government’s new structural reform program.

The recent unveiling of a new export subsidy program in addition to a new round of structural reforms pledge to ramp up exports in manufacturing, telecoms and IT, and agriculture.