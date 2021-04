The health ministry in Egypt announced 693 new coronavirus cases on March 30 th , raising the total count to 201,432 since the pandemic started in 2020.

Egypt will receive 854,000 shots of COVAX vaccine against COVID-19 on Thursday, April 1, Al Borsa News reported.

All vaccine doses for the public will be offered through an electronic registration to maintain equal opportunities, the minister confirmed.

Authorities have earlier approved the emergency use of AstraZeneca’s Covishield, Sputnik V and AstraZeneca from South Korea, and Sinopharm vaccines.