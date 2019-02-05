Egypt Seeks Investors to Build, Operate 200 Schools by June

The schools are built to take 30 pupils per classroom at annual fees ranging from EGP6 to 7,000 with annual hikes in fees being determined by Ministry of Education in light of changes in costs, energy or interest rates, he illustrated. (Shutterstock)

Ministry of Finance is poised to invite bidders to build and operate 200 schools by late June, a step towards building distinguished schools on basis of private-public partnerships (PPP).

"The prospective bidders will be invited to an international tender once detailed information about vacant areas suitable for the schools are received from the General Authority for Educational Buildings," said head of Unit for Partnership with the Private Sector Eng. Ater Hattura.

Ministry of Finance debuted yesterday Egypt's National Project for Building & Operating Schools through sealing up to 8 contracts with 8 companies for building 24 distinguished language schools in 7 governorates on basis of PPP.

At EGP650mln investments, the schools will include 1000 classrooms serving kindergarten and secondary-school pupils in governorates of Cairo, Giza, Demiatta, Gharbia, Sharkia, Qalyubia and Munufia.

The eight companies, Saudi, Egypt and UAE-based members of consortiums, have wide experience in education and constructions and offered lowest prices, he added.

The schools are built to take 30 pupils per classroom at annual fees ranging from EGP6 to 7,000 with annual hikes in fees being determined by Ministry of Education in light of changes in costs, energy or interest rates, he illustrated.

Ministry of Finance shall receive only yearly fees from the schools estimated at 10 Egyptian Pounds per sqm.

" The schools are designed to target the segment of medium & lower- income earners whose children kept overcrowding conventional state-owned language schools."

With the aim of making the utmost use of the contracting period of 30 years, the PPP-based schools are likely to be inaugurated as early as the inception of school year of 2019/2020.

Private companies, local and abroad, have showed express interest in NPBOS with qualified bidders reaching 43 entities, ascertaining the success of the remaining tenders of NPBOS, he remarked.