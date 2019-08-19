Egypt to Spend $663 Million on New Industrial Complexes

Egyptian government has allocated EGP11 billion ($663.71 million) to build industrial complexes in the country to bolster exporters and create jobs, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait has said.





Under the government plan to reduce unemployment and create jobs for young people across Egypt, a total of EGP5 billion was allocated to the building of 13 new industrial complexes, Maait was quoted as saying by Mubasher.

The minister said the government has allocated EGP6 billion to a new programme for the stimulation of exports, it added.