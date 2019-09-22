Egypt's Achieves New Boom in Gas Production

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tareq al-Molla said that the natural gas industry in his country witnessed massive development in the past two years.





He revealed Friday that natural gas production reached its highest levels in September.

He stressed that President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi’s support for the petroleum sector was ongoing and he was overseeing the completion of natural gas projects.

This support has led to significant results and attracted international companies to Egypt, he remarked.

The minister highlighted to this end the calm witnessed in Egypt, which encourages investors.

Molla added that his ministry will focus in the upcoming phase on investing natural gas in the local economy, such as the petrochemicals industry.

This will boost the gross domestic product, attract new investment and provide job opportunities, he stated.

It will also create unprecedented development in Egypt that will meet the aspirations of the people and improve living standards, he stressed.