Egypt's Central Bank Appoints Governor for Second Four-Year Term

Published November 26th, 2019 - 08:30 GMT
Amer was appointed in 2015 when Egypt was in a currency crisis. (Shutterstock)

Egypt's central bank governor Tarek Amer has been appointed to a second four-year term, local media reported on Monday.

Business newspaper Al Mal and news website Hapi Journal both cited unnamed sources as saying President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had reappointed Amer, whose term expires this week.

It was not immediately possible to confirm the reports.

Sources at the presidency said Sisi was due to meet Amer later on Monday, Reuters reported.

Amer was appointed in 2015 when Egypt was in a currency crisis.

He helped oversee a three-year, IMF-backed reform programme which included a sharp devaluation of the pound, the introduction of a value-added tax and the elimination of subsidies on most fuel prices.

