Elon Musk continues to surprise His followers on Twitter with new decisions

ALBAWABA - Elon Musk continues to surprise his followers on the Twitter platform with his consecutive decisions. Recently, he announced the allocation of five million dollars for verified content creators.

Musk stated in a tweet on his official Twitter account, "Twitter will soon start paying content creators for ads in replies, and the first payment will be around five million dollars." He also emphasized the necessary conditions for accounts that can generate profits from Twitter, stating that the content creator's account must be verified with a blue badge. Account owners with verified accounts will have access to these ads.

Unprofitable Deal

Reactions to Musk's announcement varied among his followers. Some mocked the idea, pointing out that he would earn less than a dollar for obtaining the blue badge in exchange for monetary compensation, not to mention promoting content on Twitter. They emphasized that it was an unprofitable deal compared to platforms like TikTok, which started sharing advertising revenue with content creators in 2020. Meta also entered the race by providing the paid content feature, as Instagram allowed the exclusive posting of videos for certain subscribers, excluding other regular users.

A Step to Reap Profits

On the other hand, Musk had previously announced the distribution of advertising revenues to some content creators on Twitter in February. However, this was on the condition of obtaining the blue verification badge.

Musk stated at the time, "Twitter will share advertising revenues with some content creators, specifically for ads that appear in threaded tweets."

Musk will not only profit from content creators paying for the blue badge, but this decision may also be a support to bring advertisers back to the platform, which has faced a significant crisis in this regard.

Twitter has experienced a significant decline in its advertising sales in the United States in recent months before Musk stepped down as CEO.

The decline in advertising sales reached around 59 percent in April, and its declining trend continued in May as well.