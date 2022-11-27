Elon Musk may produce own smartphone, if needed

Billionaire Elon Musk has, for the first time, addressed questions about the possibility of making his own smartphone brand, amid longstanding speculation that a "Tesla Pi" phone is in the works.
Responding to a tweet, Musk stated: "I certainly hope it does not come to that (making his own phone), but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone."
He was responding to Liz Wheeler, host of The Liz Wheeler Show video podcasts, who speculated: "If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone. Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?"
Wheeler then put out a Twitter poll, asking people if they would switch to a tELonphone, which has garnered more than 13,000 votes so far.
In August, Musk announced that SpaceX's Starlink, a globe-spanning network of low-earth satellites that now cover a huge part of the globe, has signed a cellular partnership with US carrier T-Mobile.
Musk and T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert announced SpaceX and T-Mobile's satellite-to-cell partnership from SpaceX's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Al Nisr Publishing LLC 2022. All rights reserved.