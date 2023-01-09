Elon Musk to redefine Twitter user experience

Los Angeles: Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the microblogging site's user interface would see the "first part" of a "much larger UI (User Interface) overhaul".

The complete design change will roll out later this week although it remains unclear whether it is a targeted rollout or all Twitter users will receive it.

A revamped Twitter under Musk has already undergone massive enhancements and changes.

"Easy swipe right/left to move between recommended vs followed tweets rolls out later this week," he tweeted.

The Tesla CEO further revealed that "long form tweets" will be a part of Twitter from early February. Long-form posts are going to change the trajectory of Twitter, which has been called a micro-blogging platform for many years.

Netizens lauded Musk for the changes he introduced, showing excitement for the upcoming upgrades on the microblogging platform.

The upgrades will be made after Musk tweeted the announcement of a change in the User Interface of the platform's 'Bookmarks' feature in December 2022, stating that the upcoming changes would make it "Easy to create folders to bookmark tweets into various categories".

The Tesla CEO replied to a user asking for a "bookmark organizer" positively, hinting at it being part of the new feature, which he describes as "de facto silent like".

Musk earlier announced "significant backend server architecture changes" on the platform.