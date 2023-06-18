Elon Musk warns of dangers of artificial intelligence

ALBAWABA - American billionaire Elon Musk issued a warning on Friday about the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing the need for swift legislation to regulate this sector.

During his participation at the VivaTech conference in Paris, Musk stated, "Current AI technology can surpass any human test, even to a greater extent than an average human." He further pointed out, "Even open-source AI technologies can surpass all tests."

Musk affirmed, "I am an advocate for the necessity of regulating the AI sector because I believe that AI poses a danger to people, and anything that poses a danger to people should be regulated."

The American billionaire added, "That is why I strongly advise the implementation of regulatory standards for artificial intelligence."

How many years do we have before AI kills us all? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 12, 2023

When asked if the same applies to the social media platform Twitter, Musk responded, "There are already many regulatory standards" regarding social media platforms.

Musk stressed his support for freedom of expression, stating, "Freedom of expression should be within the bounds defined by the law in any country."

He clarified, "We should allow for the scope of freedom mentioned in the law, and if people desire a different law than the current one, let's change the law and abide by the boundaries of the new law." He added, "However, the idea of Twitter exceeding the limits of the law does not seem like the right thing to do."

Musk continued, saying, "We want to give people space to express themselves, and freedom of expression becomes meaningful when individuals are allowed to express things they do not support. Otherwise, it is not considered freedom of expression."