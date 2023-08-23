Elon Musk's dual approach: advocating AI pause while building his own AI company

ALBAWABA - While Elon Musk publicly called for a temporary halt to artificial intelligence experiments, he was simultaneously working on establishing his own company operating in the same sector.

Last March, Musk, along with more than 1000 individuals, including AI experts, signed an open letter advocating for a 6-month halt in the development of advanced artificial intelligence systems.

However, a report from The New Yorker revealed that Musk was formulating plans to launch an AI company at the same time he signed the letter urging the restriction of AI technology development.

The report also confirmed that Musk was poaching talents from rival companies, including OpenAI, and maintaining communication with executives within Nvidia.

In the same month the open letter was published, Musk submitted paperwork to register xAI, his new artificial intelligence company.

Last month, Musk unveiled his new AI company, xAI, citing the pursuit of understanding the true nature of the universe as the driving force behind this endeavor.