Musk's "X" rebranding strategy advances with removal of Twitter branding

ALBAWABA - Elon Musk's ambitious rebranding efforts for the company he acquired last year, known simply as "X," are making significant strides as traces of its former Twitter branding are systematically eliminated.

In recent weeks, Musk unveiled his intention to transform the company into an "everything app," anchored by the distinctive "X" branding. His affinity for the letter "X" has been evident throughout his career and has been incorporated into his various enterprises.

The initial stages of the rebranding encountered setbacks, such as the attempted installation of a massive "X" logo on top of the company's San Francisco offices, which faced local objections and was subsequently removed.

However, Musk's vision appears to be gaining traction now, evident in the systematic removal of Twitter branding from central parts of the website. The once-familiar Twitter bird logo has been replaced with the "X" glyph that Musk selected through an online contest, now featured in the corner of the site.

(Shutterstock)

Another sign of progress is the changing of post URLs from Twitter.com to X.com. While this transition is currently occurring in limited instances – notably on the Twitter app for iOS – it is likely that the company will eventually implement the new branding across all its platforms.

Users can also access profiles by typing "X.com" instead of the old branding, even though this temporarily redirects to the Twitter version of the profile.

Despite these advances, a substantial portion of Twitter's documentation remains unchanged. "Help" sites on Twitter's pages still predominantly feature the traditional Twitter branding. For instance, articles like "How to Tweet" now incorporate references to "X," yet still employ the terms "tweet" and "Twitter" extensively.