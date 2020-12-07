Emirates Holiday Travel Offers: Everything You Need to Know

  1. Home
Published December 7th, 2020 - 08:30 GMT
Emirates airline has come up with exciting holiday travel offers. (Shutterstock)

The holiday season is just around the corner with schools preparing for the annual winter break. Several travellers may want to fly back home to visit family and friends while others may want to discover a new place as the world opens up again.

However, considering it’s Covid times, travellers need to plan early and prepare themselves to enjoy a stress-free festive break.

Dubai-based Emirates is offering UAE travellers a chance to visit popular destinations including London, Vienna and Cape Town. The offer is valid for tickets purchased today until December 19, 2020 for travel until May 31, 2021.

Covid-19 covered:

Emirates offers multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, at no cost. In addition to Covid-19 medical cover, the offer also has provisions for personal accidents similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products.

Health and safety:

A comprehensive set of measures are being followed, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes for all passengers.

Below are a list destinations and prices:

Emirates offers special rates for India, Pakistan flights (https://www.khaleejtimes.com/assets/jpg/KT27067127.JPG)

