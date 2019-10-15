Emirates Is Looking for Cabin Crew Candidates in Oman

Dubai-based Emirates is looking for candidates in Oman to join its multinational cabin crew team. The airline is holding a cabin crew recruitment open day in Muscat.





The open day will be held at 9am on Saturday, October 19 at Park Inn by Radisson Muscat, Sultan Qaboos St, Muscat.



The airline said it's looking for "both men and women with an open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented attitude to deliver its award-winning onboard experience to customers".



Applicants hoping to give their careers a flying start can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph.



Although not mandatory, candidates are encouraged to complete an online application on the Emirates Group careers website prior to attending the open day.



Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.



Requirements:

At least 21 years of age at the time of joining

Arm reach of 212 cm while standing on tiptoes

Minimum height of 160 cm

High school graduate (Grade 12)

Fluency in English (written and spoken)

No visible tattoos while you're in Emirates cabin crew uniform (cosmetic and bandage coverings aren't allowed)

Can adapt to new people, new places and new situations

Physically fit for this demanding role with a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI)

Pay and benefits:

Basic salary: Dh4,260 / month

Flying pay: Dh61.25 / hour based on avg. 80-100 hours / month

Average total pay: Dh9,770 / month

Layover expenses



Meal allowances are provided in the currency of the country of night stop. Hotel accommodation as well as transport to and from the airport is provided by the company.



Accommodation



Furnished accommodation is provided free of charge, including water, electricity. TV, Internet and telephone bills are not included.



Uniform



Provided by the company free of charge, including dry-cleaning in designated outlets in Dubai.