Emirates SkyCargo to Commence Flights to Mexico in October

Emirates SkyCargo will be commencing twice weekly scheduled cargo flights to Guadalajara, Mexico from the first week of October.

The cargo flights to the country’s tech hub will be operated by Emirates’ Boeing 777-F aircraft offering around 100 tonnes of cargo capacity per flight. Guadalajara will be Emirates SkyCargo’s second cargo destination in Mexico and its 15th cargo destination in the Americas.

Emirates SkyCargo has been facilitating trade between Mexico and the rest of the world since April 2014 when the air cargo carrier first commenced scheduled freighter services to Mexico City. Since then, the freight division of Emirates has facilitated trade of more than 25,000 tonnes of cargo, including exports of avocadoes, berries and other fresh produce from Mexico to markets in Europe and the Middle East.

Emirates SkyCargo’s new service to Guadalajara, its second point in Mexico, will help provide additional international cargo connectivity and new opportunities to businesses in the region to connect with customers across the carrier’s growing network of more than 125 destinations. Emirates SkyCargo is committed to connecting Mexico.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the air cargo carrier continued operating scheduled cargo flights every week to Mexico City, facilitating the imports of essential medical supplies into the country while continuing to provide a channel for exports for Mexican goods to other international markets.

Emirates SkyCargo’s flight to Guadalajara will operate on Mondays and Fridays. On both days, Flight EK 9936 will arrive at Guadalajara from Mexico City at 7.20am local time and depart at 9.20am local time.

Commodities that are expected to be moved on the flight to and from Guadalajara include automotive components, fresh produce and other general cargo.

Emirates SkyCargo is an important facilitator of international trade with its cargo flights to destinations across six continents. The air cargo carrier offers cargo capacity on its fleet of wide body aircraft including 11 Boeing 777 freighters.