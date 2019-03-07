Emiratization: A Top Priority in Dubai

Emiratis will be given priority for jobs in certain sectors. (Shutterstock)

Dubai has adopted a strategy to boost the skills of Emiratis and increase their presence in the job market. As per the strategy, Emiratis will be given priority for jobs in energy, financial, tourism, commercial, technical and social sectors.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said empowering Emiratis and ensuring their leadership in key strategic sectors ensure a "brighter future" for the country.

Employing them in key positions is a "top priority" of the government, he said. "The UAE's strategy revolves around empowering citizens and preparing them for the future."

Read More

Emirates ID Will Now Store Residents' Health Data

Emirates Tops Women’s Choice Rankings

The new strategy will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, the labour market will be analysed to understand the demand and supply of the Emirati workforce; while in the second, the constraints and challenges of employing Emiratis will be identified. In the final phase, a strategy will be developed and the proposed initiatives developed.

The strategy includes developing future skills, carrying out awareness programmes and creating a system to identify the needs of the labour market.