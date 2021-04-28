Employee Safety and Health: How Did MENA Companies Ensure it During The Pandemic?

Last year has been hard on everyone. With so many changes happening in the business world, and the pandemic ripping through the global healthcare and economy, it was important for communities to come together to get through these difficult times. And since today is World Day for Safety and Health at Work, let us take a look at the measures some MENA companies implemented to ensure the safety and health of their employees during the pandemic.

Working from home

According to a survey, several companies in the MENA region said that they were flexible with working from home in order to ensure the safety and health of their employees. Not only that, but around 51% of respondents stated that their company provided them with health and safety guidelines in the workplace after Covid-19.

Adopted protective measures at the workplace

MENA companies also adopted protective measures in the workplace in order to make sure that their employees are working in a safe environment that does not pose any risks. Zain Group, for instance, made sure to continuously sterilize their offices in order to keep their employees safe. Another example is Aramco, who not only adopted preventive and social distancing measures, but also made sure that their employees had access to the latest information by establishing a health awareness campaign that entails weekly updates on important news.

Mental health support

Taking care of our mental health is instrumental for carrying out a healthy life. The pandemic has pushed companies to look into the importance of mental health. Companies like PwC actively worked towards developing a wellbeing application that they referred to as “the Netflix of positive mental wellbeing”. Through this application, employees had access to therapists and nutritionists for support and help to stay on track and maintain a positive perspective. A research also shows that the pandemic has urged more UAE businesses to look into offering mental health-counseling services. While about 29% of UAE businesses already offer such services, it is important that more get on board in order to help employees navigate these difficult times. It is also reported that around 95% of business owners across 50 different countries, including Egypt, are working towards improving the mental wellbeing of their employees.

Appreciation and financial support

While the world was facing very difficult times, many companies showed appreciation to their employees by giving them financial incentives. One example is Hikma Pharmaceuticals which gave its employees an increase in their monthly pay.

It is necessary for businesses to take not only preventive measures to protect their employees but make sure they are appreciating and supporting them during these unprecedented times.