Enjoy Massive Discounts on Top Brands in Dubai

The sale will be held at World Trade Centre between February 26 to March 2. (Shutterstock)

The end of the winter season is near. With the change in weather, are you looking to change your wardrobe? Head to the Concept Brands sale next week to get your fix.

To be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre between February 26 to March 2, the sale will offer heavy discounts on top international brands for five days.

Head to Hall E from 10 am to 10 pm to check out the sale.

The brands on sale include D&G, Raymond Weil, Roberto Fabiani, Boss, Moschino, Guess, Paris Hilton, Kal Lagerfeld, Aigner, Bourjois and more.

If you want to shop from the comfort of your home, you can also shop online on Souq.com. The online store is offering up to 70 per cent sale next week. To be held between February 25 to February 28, the four-day sale is across product categories and brands.

Head to their website for more details.