ENPPI oil reports 53% rise in revenue

ALBAWABA - ENPPI Oil Company's total revenue reached 17.3 billion pounds in 2022, a 53-percent rise from the previous year's 11.3 billion pounds.

The Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources emphasized the importance of diversifying ENPPI's activities and expanding its operations abroad, which accounted for 38 percent of the company's total revenue.

The firm also highlighted its continued success in executing major petroleum projects and the need to focus on diversifying activities to open up new business opportunities.