Ethereum's Shapella Hard Fork: All You Need to Know

ALBAWABA- Ethereum blockchain is a widely used blockchain and has been at the forefront of many developments in the crypto space. One of the most significant upgrades to the Ethereum blockchain is the upcoming Shanghai and Capella hard forks or together Shapella.

Source: Shutterstock

This crucial Shapella upgrade promises to provide validators that maintain the network with the ability to withdraw their staking rewards and staked ETH tokens, among other improvements.

However, before we dive into the details of the Shapella upgrade, let's provide some context for those who are not familiar with Ethereum's network.

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum is the nucleus of Web 3 and the focal point as well as the driving force behind the growth of the market luring investors and catching the attention of developers throughout the years. In Lehman's terms, Ethereum is a blockchain that enables developers to build decentralized applications on top of its blockchain.

The Ethereum network is a decentralized blockchain that was built in 2013 by Vitalik Buterin, a 19-year-old programmer at that time! Vitalik believed that the blockchain can benefit from the computing power of all connected devices on the network to develop and manage decentralized apps (DApps), Vitalik refers to the Ethereum network as a "Virtual Machine" or a "world computer." Ether, like Bitcoin, may be used to exchange, transmit, and receive value without the need for a third-party intermediary. The Ethereum network's primary goal is not the Ether coin, but rather the Dapps. Also, Ethereum can be used to create other crypto tokens on it that can operate on the network.

Ethereum's Merge

It is crucial to know that Ethereum's blockchain comprises two main components, the consensus layer, and the execution layer. After the Merge, which happened to switch the Ethereum blockchain from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) in order to reduce energy usage and set the stage for future productivity, staking became the only method of creating, validating, and securing blocks on the network.

The Merge is a strategy to switch the Ethereum blockchain from PoW to PoS in order to reduce energy usage and set the stage for future productivity.

"Blockchain trilemma" was first used by Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum. In essence, only two of the three important factors—decentralization, security, and scalability—can be optimized by blockchains.

The present implementation of Ethereum 1.0 uses a PoW consensus method, which is comparable to Bitcoin's and is scalability-optimized at the sacrifice of decentralization and security.

The Ethereum foundation opted to redesign its blockchain to prioritize scalability and security at the expense of decentralization as the demand for Ethereum blocks keeps rising.

Source: Ethereum.org

First off, it unites two distinct blockchains—the PoW Ethereum Mainnet and the PoS Beacon Chain—which is why it's named the "Ethereum Merge."

Launched on December 1st, 2020 to operate in parallel with the Ethereum PoW Mainnet, the Beacon Chain is an empty PoS chain that has no active dApps or transactions at this time.

However, staked Ethereum could not be withdrawn, which was a significant limitation for validators and stakers. Ethereum promised that withdrawal functionality would be included in the next upgrade, which is the Shapella upgrade.

Withdrawal of stETH holdings will be enabled by the Shanghai upgrade, the next important upgrade after the Merge

The Shapella upgrade is scheduled for Q1 and Q2 2023, making it the first major network upgrade since the Merge in September 2022. The upgrade is a combination of the Ethereum Shanghai and Capella hard forks and will introduce numerous changes, including the introduction of staked ETH withdrawals. Ethereum users and enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting this upgrade, which is expected to improve the network's functionality significantly.

What Exactly is Shapella?

The Shanghai upgrade is a crucial development for Ethereum, and it will allow validators to withdraw their staked ETH tokens, which is a significant limitation for validators and stakers. Shanghai is scheduled to launch concurrently with Capella to introduce withdrawal functionality and other network updates.

The Shanghai upgrade will introduce several upgrades to the execution layer, including Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) 3651, 3855, 3860, 4895, and 6049. EIPs 3651 and 4895 are the most prominent upgrades in the Shanghai hard fork.

EIP 3651 will launch the 'Warm COINBASE' address, which will be used by builders on Ethereum to receive new tokens and interact with the software frequently. This proposal intends to initiate code to keep the address warm, thereby reducing gas fees.

The EIP 4895 proposal will introduce staking withdrawals to the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Withdrawals are to be queued on the consensus layer and executed in the execution layer based on the extent of the validator set in the network.

The Capella upgrade enables "automatic account sweeping functionality." As a result, all validator accounts will be continuously checked for available rewards or full withdrawals to be paid. These available rewards will be paid automatically, but full withdrawals must be initiated manually.

When Will Ethereum's Shapella Hard Fork Launch?

The Shapella upgrade is tentatively scheduled for the first half of 2023, with some updates taking place in Q1 and others in Q2. The Ethereum Ephemery and Zhejiang testnets have already received the Shapella upgrade, and validators and stakers can use the Zhejiang testnet to try full and partial withdrawals. The Sepolia testnet upgrade has been scheduled for February 2023, and the Goerli testnet is expected to launch between one and two weeks after Sepolia, with the mainnet upgrade following a couple of weeks after Goerli.