Etihad to Resume Services from Sri Lanka to Major Destinations

Effective June 20, Etihad Airways will operate twice-weekly scheduled services for outbound passengers from Colombo to key destinations on its global network via Abu Dhabi.

EY265 will depart Colombo on Thursdays and Saturdays at 1.35am, landing in Abu Dhabi at 4.30am local time.

From Abu Dhabi, the service connects to Barcelona and Zurich on a weekly basis, and to Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, London, Madrid, Milan and Paris twice weekly.

These services complement Etihad’s existing schedule of flights to and from Abu Dhabi to several destinations on its global network.

Those wishing to book are advised to visit www.etihad.com/transfer to view their options, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their end destination. Flights are also available for booking through the mobile app, by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre, or through a local or online travel agency.

Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives, and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of Covid-19. The airline has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer safety programme and is practicing the highest standards of hygiene at every part of the customer journey. This includes catering, aircraft and cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight, crew interaction, meal service, disembarkation and ground transportation, among others.

More information on the stringent measures being taken by Etihad Airways to provide a healthy and hygienic travel experience is available at www.etihad.com/wellness.