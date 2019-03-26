EU Fines Nike £11 Million
A two-year investigation by the European Commission found between 2004 and 2017 it had banned firms from selling them across borders to other EU countries. (Shutterstock)
Nike has been fined £11m by the European Union for restricting the sale of football club merchandise.
The sports giant, which is a merchandise licensor for many of Europe’s biggest football clubs – including Manchester United, FC Barcelona and Inter Milan – grants licences to third parties to make and sell branded products such as mugs, bags and bedsheets. But a two-year investigation by the European Commission found between 2004 and 2017 it had banned firms from selling them across borders to other EU countries.
Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said: ‘Nike prevented licensees from selling products in a different country, leading to less choice and higher prices.’
