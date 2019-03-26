EU Fines Nike £11 Million

A two-year investigation by the European Commission found between 2004 and 2017 it had banned firms from selling them across borders to other EU countries. (Shutterstock)

Nike has been fined £11m by the European Union for restricting the sale of football club merchandise.

The sports giant, which is a merchandise licensor for many of Europe’s biggest football clubs – including Manchester United, FC Barcelona and Inter Milan – grants licences to third parties to make and sell branded products such as mugs, bags and bedsheets. But a two-year investigation by the European Commission found between 2004 and 2017 it had banned firms from selling them across borders to other EU countries.

Read More

EU Fines Google for Third Time in 2 Years

Mastercard Fined Almost $650 Million in Europe

Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager said: ‘Nike prevented licensees from selling products in a different country, leading to less choice and higher prices.’