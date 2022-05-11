EU: No More Air Travel Face Masks Starting May 16

Starting from May 16, face masks will not have to be worn in airports and on flights in Europe, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.

"From next week, face masks will no longer need to be mandatory in air travel in all cases, broadly aligning with the changing requirements of national authorities across Europe for public transport," the EASA said in a statement.

The EU agencies also stated that rules for wearing masks are expected to vary from airline to another after the mandatory requirement is lifted, since some airlines encourage passengers to wear masks on flights to or from specific destinations where wearing a mask on public transport is still mandatory.

It's worth noting that Italy, and France and other European countries have already been easing or ending their measures to prevent the spread of COVID.