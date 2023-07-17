EU, US stocks down on disappointing China data

Slower China growth data boosts bonds, drags on EU, US stocks

ALBAWABA – Disappointing Chinese economic data rippled through markets in the United States (US) and European Union (EU) Monday, as US stocks slipped on slower China economic growth and oil followed suit, news agencies reported.

European stocks and oil retreated, while bonds rallied upon the release of China’s economic data, Bloomberg reported.

The euro reached $1.1249, the highest level since February 2022 on expectations of an end soon to the Federal Reserve's tightening, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The yen and sterling have also pushed to multi-month highs in recent sessions.

Main stock indexes are down - Source: Shutterstock

Equities last week surged as news that US inflation slowed more than expected fuelled hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon end its campaign on interest rates.

Markets summary