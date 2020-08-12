Europe: Tourism, Leisure Sectors’ Deal Activity Plummets 53 Percent in Q2

Europe’s tourism & leisure industry saw a drop of 53.1 per cent in overall deal activity during Q2 2020, when compared to the four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 53 deals worth $2.81 billion were announced for the region during Q2 2020, against the last four-quarter average of 113 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in Q2 2020 with 35, representing a 66.04 per cent share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with 12 deals, followed by private equity deals with six transactions, respectively capturing a 22.6 per cent and 11.3 per cent share of the overall deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s tourism & leisure industry with $2.64 billion, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $128.67 million and $42.26 million, respectively.

Europe tourism & leisure industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five tourism & leisure deals accounted for 95.6 per cent of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five tourism & leisure deals stood at $2.69 billion, against the overall value of $2.81 billion recorded for the quarter.

The top five tourism & leisure industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

• Evolution Gaming Group’s $2.32bn acquisition of NetEnt

• The $224.57 million acquisition of Porto Carras by Belterra Investments

• TowerBrook Capital Partners’ $108.67 million private equity deal with CarTrawler

• The $20 million private equity deal with Playa Hotels & Resorts by Davidson Kempner Capital Management

• Atream’s asset transaction with PATRIZIA for $18.48 million.