European Airlines Drop Rebooking Fees till End of Year

Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines said that with immediate effect all fares, including the lowest light fare without checked baggage, can be rebooked several times free of charge until the end of December 2020.

In response to the pandemic, Lufthansa Group Airlines had already made a one-off free of charge rebooking possible in spring. The new regulation applies worldwide to all new bookings on short, medium and long-haul routes.

However, customers may incur additional costs if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or destination. Any difference will be compensated for by means of additional payment.

The Lufthansa Group network airlines are also responding to the special needs of customers during the corona crisis and continue to offer a return flight promise on all European routes and, together with AXA Partners, a travel insurance policy for protection in the country of travel.

On-site cover applies in the event of a travel warning or a significant spread of the pandemic. Travellers will be flown back to Germany, Austria or Switzerland with Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines. The Economy Classic, Business Saver, Economy Flex and Business Flex fares include an "all-inclusive carefree package" that covers, among other things, the costs of quarantine, travel interruption, a telephone consultation before and during the trip or medical repatriation.

In the "Bring me Home NOW" fare, customers are carried on the next bookable Lufthansa Group flight if desired. These fare extensions are free of charge and have now been extended until the end of September.