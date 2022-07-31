  1. Home
EU's GDP Registers 0.6% Growth in Q2

Published July 31st, 2022 - 07:46 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

In the second quarter 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.7% in the euro area and by 0.6% in the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In the first quarter of 2022, GDP had grown by 0.5% in the euro area and 0.6% in the EU.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 4.0% both in the euro area and in the EU in the second quarter of 2022, after +5.4% in the euro area and +5.5% in the EU in the previous quarter.

